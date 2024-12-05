Junior Grapplers Set to Shine at National Wrestling Championship

The National Wrestling Championship opens a window for junior wrestlers as top contenders from the Railways are absent. This gives emerging talents a chance to showcase their skills and potentially earn a call-up to the national camp.

Despite the absence of Olympic talent like Paris Games medalist Aman Sehrawat, Haryana remains a powerhouse with 28 participants vying for titles across various categories. Notable athletes include U-23 Asian champion Y Minakshi Devi and junior Asian Wrestling champion Bipasha, who are expected to perform strongly.

The championship, hosted in Bengaluru for the first time, promises high standards of competition and facilities, with key wrestlers like Lalit Kaushal and Karandeep Singh eager to leave their mark. With representation across diverse weight categories, the event highlights the depth and breadth of talent in Indian wrestling.

(With inputs from agencies.)