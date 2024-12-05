Left Menu

Sainz's Farewell Dream: Ferrari's Quest for Glory

Carlos Sainz aims to leave Ferrari on a high by winning the F1 constructors' title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Although trailing McLaren by 21 points, Sainz hopes he and teammate Charles Leclerc can achieve a one-two finish. Sainz praised Ferrari's passionate mechanics as he prepares for Lewis Hamilton's arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:59 IST
Sainz's Farewell Dream: Ferrari's Quest for Glory
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz expressed his desire to help Ferrari claim the Formula One constructors' championship for the first time in 16 years, marking a perfect farewell as he departs after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sainz is stepping aside for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, which trails his former team McLaren by 21 points. Sainz acknowledged the challenge but remains hopeful for a one-two finish alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

Despite the daunting task, Sainz reflected on his time at Ferrari with gratitude, particularly praising the mechanics' remarkable passion and understanding of racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024