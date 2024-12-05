Sainz's Farewell Dream: Ferrari's Quest for Glory

Carlos Sainz expressed his desire to help Ferrari claim the Formula One constructors' championship for the first time in 16 years, marking a perfect farewell as he departs after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sainz is stepping aside for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, which trails his former team McLaren by 21 points. Sainz acknowledged the challenge but remains hopeful for a one-two finish alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

Despite the daunting task, Sainz reflected on his time at Ferrari with gratitude, particularly praising the mechanics' remarkable passion and understanding of racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)