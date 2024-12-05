Left Menu

Ryan Rickelton's Resilient Century Anchors South Africa in Test Battle

Ryan Rickelton's maiden century propelled South Africa to a competitive 269-7 against Sri Lanka. The match at St George's Park notably featured Rickelton's formidable knock, partnerships with Bavuma and Verreynne, and a resilient performance despite Sri Lanka's late breakthroughs. Rickelton's innings marked a significant achievement in his cricket career.

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton's maiden test century was the cornerstone of South Africa's competitive 269-7 against Sri Lanka, kicking off the second test at St George's Park on Thursday.

Replacing the injured Wiaan Mulder, Rickelton adapted his usual lower middle-order role to perform admirably at No. 3, spending almost the entire innings at the crease.

Partnering with captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne, Rickelton's stoic performance, despite painful hits to his gloves, stabilized South Africa's innings. However, Sri Lanka clawed back at the day's end, with Lahiru Kumara leading their bowling attack.

