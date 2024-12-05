Ryan Rickelton's Resilient Century Anchors South Africa in Test Battle

Ryan Rickelton's maiden test century was the cornerstone of South Africa's competitive 269-7 against Sri Lanka, kicking off the second test at St George's Park on Thursday.

Replacing the injured Wiaan Mulder, Rickelton adapted his usual lower middle-order role to perform admirably at No. 3, spending almost the entire innings at the crease.

Partnering with captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne, Rickelton's stoic performance, despite painful hits to his gloves, stabilized South Africa's innings. However, Sri Lanka clawed back at the day's end, with Lahiru Kumara leading their bowling attack.

