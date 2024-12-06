Left Menu

Harry Brook Shines with Back-to-Back Centuries Against New Zealand

England's Harry Brook continues his stellar performance in New Zealand, scoring consecutive centuries in the Test series. His latest century came at Wellington where he made 123 runs from 115 balls. Brook's exceptional away form bolsters England's position, leading the series 1-0 against the hosts.

England's Harry Brook reinforced his remarkable record on New Zealand soil, pulling off a second successive century in the ongoing Test series in Wellington. The top-order batter demonstrated exemplary form, scoring 123 off 115 deliveries, including 11 fours and five sixes, as he cemented his influence in the series.

Amidst a precarious batting situation, with England at 43/4, Brook's counter-attacking innings, entwined with Ollie Pope's steady 66, propelled England to a total of 280 in 54.4 overs. The duo constructed a critical 174-run partnership, steering the team out of a crisis and setting a competitive target for New Zealand.

Brook's affinity for international grounds shines through with exceptional statistics: an average of 91.50 across 10 away Tests and over 1,400 runs, underscoring his prowess in unfamiliar conditions. Currently, England leads the three-match series 1-0, following their 40-run victory in the opening Test, as the cricketing world keenly follows Brook's rising prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

