Chinese Grand Prix to stay in F1 until at least 2030 as Zhou Guanyu leaves the grid

The Chinese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2030 in a contract extension announced Friday.

The deal was struck even though F1's first Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, is without a race seat next year.

F1's previous contract to race at the Shanghai International Circuit, signed in 2021, had been due to run out next year. In a statement announcing the extension, F1 claimed a “fanbase” of 150 million people in China and said most had started to follow F1 in the last four years.

Shanghai hosts the second round of the 2025 season from March 21 through 23, including a sprint race.

Zhou became the first Chinese driver in F1 with what was then known as the Alfa Romeo team in 2022. Now in his third season with the team, which now competes as Sauber, he is without a place on the grid next year.

Zhou didn't race in China until this year because races at Shanghai were repeatedly cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Chinese Grand Prix was held in 2004. It did not take place from 2020 through 2023.

