NBA roundup: Cavs beat Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic's big night

Nikola Jokic moved to No. 3 in career triple-doubles with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists at Cleveland, but his Denver Nuggets couldn't withstand the host Cavaliers' 3-point barrage and lost 126-114 on Thursday night. Jokic's 139th career triple-double broke a tie with Magic Johnson on the all-time list. It was also his second triple-double with 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds this season.

Rugby-American Maher says her popularity was born out financial necessity

American Ilona Maher is arguably the world's most popular rugby player, boasting the largest social media following of anyone in the sport, but the 28-year-old said her focus on growing her social media profile was born out of financial necessity. Maher's popularity soared during the Paris Olympics, where she helped the U.S. to bronze in rugby sevens. Following the Games, she was featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, and last week finished runner-up on the U.S. show "Dancing With the Stars."

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 3 South Carolina tops No. 8 Duke in OT

Chloe Kitts scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as No. 3 South Carolina held on for an 81-70 win over No. 8 Duke on Thursday night in an SEC/ACC Challenge game at Columbia, S.C. Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin added 11 points apiece for South Carolina (8-1), which won its third straight game since absorbing its only loss of the season against then-No. 5 UCLA.

NBA to return to China with multiyear deal in Macau

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has signed a multiyear deal to play pre-season games in Macau from 2025, marking the league's return to the Chinese market after a years-long absence that followed controversy over the 2019 Hong Kong protests. Local media quoted NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum as saying the NBA would host two pre-season games annually for the next five years at casino operator Sands China's Venetian arena in Macau, a special administrative region of China. The first games, scheduled for October of next year, will pit the Brooklyn Nets against the Phoenix Suns.

Reports: Jacob Trouba's time with Rangers nearing end

Captain Jacob Trouba may no longer be with the New York Rangers by the end of Friday, multiple outlets reported. The veteran defenseman will be a healthy scratch for Friday night's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, per the reports.

NBA-Lakers look for answers after 'embarrassing' loss

The Los Angeles Lakers' recent slump hit what the team can only hope is rock bottom with a humiliating 41-point road loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday that left first-year head coach JJ Redick searching for answers. The Lakers, losers of six of their last eight games, showed little life in the 134-93 trouncing, which came on the heels of their 29-point loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Monday.

NHL roundup: Lightning score five in first period, rout Sharks

Brandon Hagel scored twice in 23 seconds during Tampa Bay's five-goal outburst in the first period as the Lightning trounced the visiting San Jose Sharks 8-1 on Thursday. Cam Atkinson and Conor Geekie had a goal and an assist apiece before Hagel hit the net twice. Jake Guentzel, who finished with two points, scored to cap the explosive frame, putting the Lightning in position to improve to 8-0-1 in their past nine meetings with San Jose.

Bronco Mendenhall leaves New Mexico to coach Utah State

Bronco Mendenhall left one Mountain West school for another on Friday, departing New Mexico to become the head coach at Utah State. Mendenhall, 58, guided the Lobos to a 5-7 record (3-4 Mountain West) in his first season, their best record since a 9-4 campaign in 2016.

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman has ankle surgery

Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent surgery Thursday on the ailing right ankle that didn't prevent him from becoming the World Series Most Valuable Player as he led the Dodgers to the championship. The Dodgers announced that the surgery, performed by Dr. Kenneth Jung in Los Angeles, consisted of "debridement and the removal of loose bodies." The team expects Freeman to be able to participate in baseball activities when spring training starts in February but didn't address his timetable for playing in games.

A's get key approvals for Las Vegas stadium

The Athletics are three steps closer to relocating to Las Vegas. The city's stadium authority on Thursday approved a trio of agreements needed to greenlight construction on the A's new home ballpark, which will be built on the Strip. Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2025.

