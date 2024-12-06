Left Menu

Soccer-Danish club fined for snowball fight between rival fans

Nordsjaelland were penalised for the lack of order and security at the stadium. According to the Danish Football Union's ruling on Thursday, four snowballs were thrown by supporters from each team during the Nov. 22 match, which had no impact on the game.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 23:40 IST
Nordsjaelland were penalised for the lack of order and security at the stadium.

According to the Danish Football Union's ruling on Thursday, four snowballs were thrown by supporters from each team during the Nov. 22 match, which had no impact on the game. Nordsjaelland secured a 1-0 win thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Milan Iloski.

($1 = 7.0589 Danish crowns)

