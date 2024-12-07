Speed: The True Scare Factor in Formula 1

Lando Norris, the closest title rival to Max Verstappen, has dismissed claims that Formula 1 drivers are intimidated by the Red Bull star's aggressive tactics. Instead, he insists Verstappen's speed is the only intimidating factor on the track.

The remarks come after George Russell of Mercedes accused the four-time world champion of bullying during a heated clash in Qatar, which continued in Abu Dhabi. Norris, who has also had tense moments with Verstappen, admits the Dutchman's performance potential is what truly concerns competitors.

The ongoing rivalries and clashes between teams, heightened by Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series, reveal the intense passion and strategic gameplay that define the sport, beyond mere on-track battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)