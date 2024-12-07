Australia to Play Extra Test in Upcoming West Indies Series
Cricket Australia is set to expand its Test cricket engagement in the Caribbean by adding an additional match to the forthcoming series against the West Indies. This move, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, follows Australia's last tour to the region in 2015.
- Country:
- Australia
According to a recent report from The Sydney Morning Herald, Team Australia plans to play an additional Test match against the West Indies as part of their upcoming series next year. Cricket Australia has agreed to expand the series in an effort to bolster Test cricket's presence in the Caribbean.
The proposed series will now feature three Test matches and will be integrated into the Frank Worrell Trophy. The last time Australia toured the West Indies was in 2015, during which they secured victories in Dominica and Jamaica. This marks the first time in nearly a decade that Australia will return for Test cricket in the Caribbean.
While Cricket West Indies has not yet officially announced the fixtures for the tour, which is anticipated to span a month, Grenada and Jamaica are being considered as potential venues. The series may also include a pink-ball Test, adding to the lineup's appeal. Meanwhile, Australia remains engaged in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, having recently rebounded after a loss in Perth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Revolution in Farming: LetZFarm App Launches in Caribbean
IFC Invests Up to US$20 M in Grupo Farmanova to Boost Access to Medications in Central America and the Caribbean
Latin America and Caribbean Set to Receive Record Remittances in 2024, Despite Slower Growth
Bangladesh's Historic Victory in the Caribbean
Outsource2LAC 2024: Driving Digital Transformation and Knowledge-Based Services Growth in Latin America and the Caribbean