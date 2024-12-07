Australia to Play Extra Test in Upcoming West Indies Series

According to a recent report from The Sydney Morning Herald, Team Australia plans to play an additional Test match against the West Indies as part of their upcoming series next year. Cricket Australia has agreed to expand the series in an effort to bolster Test cricket's presence in the Caribbean.

The proposed series will now feature three Test matches and will be integrated into the Frank Worrell Trophy. The last time Australia toured the West Indies was in 2015, during which they secured victories in Dominica and Jamaica. This marks the first time in nearly a decade that Australia will return for Test cricket in the Caribbean.

While Cricket West Indies has not yet officially announced the fixtures for the tour, which is anticipated to span a month, Grenada and Jamaica are being considered as potential venues. The series may also include a pink-ball Test, adding to the lineup's appeal. Meanwhile, Australia remains engaged in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, having recently rebounded after a loss in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)