India vs Australia: Thrilling Test Standings Unveiled

Day two of the highly-anticipated Test match between India and Australia unfolded with riveting scores and intense performances from both squads. The match, held on Saturday, saw India posting a total of 180 runs in their first innings.

Australia, showcasing a strong start, managed an impressive 337 runs. India's second innings, however, met with challenges, standing at 128 for 5, with contributions from players like Shubman Gill, who scored 28, and Rishabh Pant, who remained not out on 28. The battleground saw quick wickets with some tight bowling.

Among the bowlers, Mitchell Starc claimed 1 wicket for 49 runs in 9 overs, while Australia's pace spearhead, Pat Cummins, took 2 crucial wickets for 33 runs. Scott Boland also played a pivotal role, capturing 2 wickets for 39 runs. The match remains evenly poised as both teams contemplate their strategies moving forward.

