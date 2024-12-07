Left Menu

India vs Australia: Thrilling Test Standings Unveiled

On day two of the Test match between India and Australia, India scored 180 in their first innings while Australia posted 337. In India's second innings, they made 128 for 5 with notable scores from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Key bowlers include Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:17 IST
Day two of the highly-anticipated Test match between India and Australia unfolded with riveting scores and intense performances from both squads. The match, held on Saturday, saw India posting a total of 180 runs in their first innings.

Australia, showcasing a strong start, managed an impressive 337 runs. India's second innings, however, met with challenges, standing at 128 for 5, with contributions from players like Shubman Gill, who scored 28, and Rishabh Pant, who remained not out on 28. The battleground saw quick wickets with some tight bowling.

Among the bowlers, Mitchell Starc claimed 1 wicket for 49 runs in 9 overs, while Australia's pace spearhead, Pat Cummins, took 2 crucial wickets for 33 runs. Scott Boland also played a pivotal role, capturing 2 wickets for 39 runs. The match remains evenly poised as both teams contemplate their strategies moving forward.

