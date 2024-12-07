Stalemate Strategy: World Chess Championship Rivals Gukesh and Liren Draw Again

In a match characterized by a series of strategic stalemates, Indian challenger D Gukesh continued to hold his ground against defending champion Ding Liren of China. The 10th game of the World Chess Championship concluded in a draw, keeping both players evenly matched with five points apiece as they reach the final stages.

The contest has become increasingly intense with seven consecutive draws, leaving the scoreboard tied at 5-5. As they head into the last four classical games of the championship, valued at $2.5 million, each move becomes critical. A potential tie after 14 rounds might lead to faster-paced games to declare a winner.

Despite opening differentials, the game concluded without risks, as Liren adhered to his typical London system. The tactical play resulted in symmetrical pawn structure, rolling into an inevitable draw after a series of exchanges, including the queens and knights. Both contenders dismissed the notion of waiting for opponent errors, focusing instead on creating strategic possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)