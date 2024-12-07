Left Menu

Stalemate Strategy: World Chess Championship Rivals Gukesh and Liren Draw Again

Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren ended their 10th game of the World Chess Championship in a draw, maintaining an even score of 5 points each. With only four classical games left, the championship remains tightly contested, with a series of draws highlighting the strategic battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:40 IST
Stalemate Strategy: World Chess Championship Rivals Gukesh and Liren Draw Again
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a match characterized by a series of strategic stalemates, Indian challenger D Gukesh continued to hold his ground against defending champion Ding Liren of China. The 10th game of the World Chess Championship concluded in a draw, keeping both players evenly matched with five points apiece as they reach the final stages.

The contest has become increasingly intense with seven consecutive draws, leaving the scoreboard tied at 5-5. As they head into the last four classical games of the championship, valued at $2.5 million, each move becomes critical. A potential tie after 14 rounds might lead to faster-paced games to declare a winner.

Despite opening differentials, the game concluded without risks, as Liren adhered to his typical London system. The tactical play resulted in symmetrical pawn structure, rolling into an inevitable draw after a series of exchanges, including the queens and knights. Both contenders dismissed the notion of waiting for opponent errors, focusing instead on creating strategic possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024