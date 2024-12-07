Left Menu

Hamilton's Unexpected Setback in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton experienced a shocking setback at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying 18th due to a plastic bollard wedged under his car. This marks his lowest starting position at Yas Marina. Hamilton, a seven-time champion, is set to join Ferrari next season.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix proved to be a turning point for Lewis Hamilton as he qualified only 18th, marking his lowest start at the Yas Marina Circuit. An unfortunate incident involving a broken plastic bollard, which wedged under his car, dashed his hopes for a better qualifying lap.

The seven-time world champion, known for his formidable track record at this circuit—five wins between 2011 and 2019—couldn't make it past the first phase of the session, missing the cut by just 0.093 of a second.

Comparatively, Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated, continuing his winning streak at Abu Dhabi. Hamilton, set to join Ferrari next season, remained critical of his performance, with team principal Toto Wolff mirroring his sentiments on a frustrating outing.

