Joe Root's Century Leads England's Test Dominance
Joe Root scored a century, helping England secure a dominant position against New Zealand by the third day of the second test in Wellington. England declared with a lead of 582 runs, reducing New Zealand to 59 for four by lunch. Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse delivered significant challenges to New Zealand's chase.
Joe Root delivered a stellar performance, scoring a century as England cemented their dominance over New Zealand on the third day of the Wellington Test. With a commanding lead of 582, England's decision to declare put immense pressure on the Kiwis.
England skipper Ben Stokes, delaying the declaration until Root secured his 36th hundred, watched as England advanced to 427-6. New Zealand's response faltered, with Chris Woakes dismissing Devon Conway for a duck and Kane Williamson for four, compounding their early woes.
Adding to New Zealand's troubles, Brydon Carse executed a brilliant caught-and-bowled dismissal of Tom Latham. As rain suspended play early, England's commanding 2-0 series lead seemed inevitable, with the home team still requiring 524 runs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
