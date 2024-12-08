Left Menu

Joe Root Equals Rahul Dravid's Test Century Record as England Dominates New Zealand

England's Joe Root matched Rahul Dravid's Test century tally with his 36th ton against New Zealand. This highlights Root's resurgence in form during the second Test at Wellington. England secured the series 3-0, with significant contributions from Brook and Pope leading to a commanding win by 323 runs.

Joe Root, England's cricket sensation, celebrated a landmark achievement on Sunday, equalling the esteemed Rahul Dravid by scoring his 36th Test century. Root's stellar performance came during the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington, where he overcame a series of low scores to deliver a remarkable innings.

Root's century, marked by eleven fours at a strike rate of 81.53, positions him as the fifth-highest century scorer in Test cricket history. England clinched the three-match series with a decisive 3-0 victory, shoring up their dominance with impressive performances by new talents, Harry Brook and Ollie Pope.

Despite a shaky start at 43/4, England bounced back with Brook's aggressive hundred and Pope's steady innings. England declared at 427/6, setting a hefty target for New Zealand. The Kiwis could not withstand the English bowling attack and fell short by 323 runs, securing England's comprehensive win.

