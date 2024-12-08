Australia Poised for Victory in Pink-ball Test

Australia stands on the cusp of a significant victory in the Pink-ball Test, only needing 19 more runs to clinch the win against India.

India resumed their innings at 128 for 5 and faltered to a total of 175, with their latter batters contributing little to the scoreboard.

Nitesh Kumar Reddy was the standout performer for his side, scoring 42 runs. The Australian bowling attack, spearheaded by Pat Cummins with a five-wicket haul, proved too strong for the Indian team.

(With inputs from agencies.)