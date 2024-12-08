Australia Poised for Victory in Pink-ball Test
Australia is on the brink of victory in the Pink-ball Test against India, needing just 19 runs to win. Despite starting at 128/5, India collapsed for 175. Pat Cummins led Australia's bowling with 5/57, while India struggled, with Nitesh Kumar Reddy scoring 42.
Australia stands on the cusp of a significant victory in the Pink-ball Test, only needing 19 more runs to clinch the win against India.
India resumed their innings at 128 for 5 and faltered to a total of 175, with their latter batters contributing little to the scoreboard.
Nitesh Kumar Reddy was the standout performer for his side, scoring 42 runs. The Australian bowling attack, spearheaded by Pat Cummins with a five-wicket haul, proved too strong for the Indian team.
