England's Crushing Victory: The Stokes Brilliance

England cruised to a decisive test series win over New Zealand with a formidable performance that underscored their dominance in the cricketing arena. Captain Ben Stokes played a crucial role, guiding the team with tactical brilliance and contributing to the bowling attack that sealed the victory.

At Wellington's Basin Reserve, Stokes took charge, claiming the final three wickets, leading to New Zealand's dismissal for 259. Significant contributions came from seamers Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, with Gus Atkinson achieving a rare hat-trick that rattled New Zealand's batting order.

Harry Brook's outstanding innings of 123 on a challenging pitch laid the groundwork for England's overwhelming win. Supported by Ollie Pope's steady play, the pair built a robust partnership that shifted the momentum, ensuring England's first series triumph in New Zealand since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)