Harry Brook: England's New White-Ball Cricket Captain

Harry Brook has been appointed as England's white-ball cricket captain following Jos Buttler's resignation. At 26, Brook, experienced in ODIs and T20s, takes leadership as England faces series against West Indies. His appointment promises strategic leadership, focusing on winning future global tournaments after England's recent Champions Trophy exit.

Harry Brook: England's New White-Ball Cricket Captain
Harry Brook

Harry Brook has been named as England's white-ball cricket team captain, following Jos Buttler's decision to step down after the team's disappointing exit from the ICC Champions Trophy.

Drafted into the role at 26, Brook brings experience from captaining England against Australia and being part of a successful T20 World Cup squad in 2022.

With his strategic insight and proven cricketing skills, Brook aims to lead England to future victories, starting with upcoming T20I and ODI matches against West Indies in May.

