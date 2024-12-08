Rohit Sharma Addresses Bumrah's Load, Opens Door for Shami

Jasprit Bumrah cannot always be the lone warrior with the ball, emphasized Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after their defeat to Australia in the second Test. Sharma called for other bowlers to step up and share the responsibility in future games.

Young bowler Harshit Rana faced backlash after conceding 86 runs, but Sharma stood by him. 'Judging him by one match isn't fair. He has the capability and courage,' Sharma remarked, cushioning the Delhi player's rough outing.

The skipper mentioned Mohammed Shami's potential return as an SOS option is being monitored due to knee swelling, urging caution before any decisions. Regarding the verbal exchange between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head, Sharma downplayed the incident, referring to the competitive nature of India-Australia matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)