India's Pink Ball Predicament: A Technical Conundrum

In a stark revelation of batting vulnerabilities, India succumbed to Australia in the pink ball Test, failing to handle the visitor's relentless pace attack. With the series now level at 1-1, the critical spotlight is on India's veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose technical flaws were starkly evident.

Australia's dominance was underscored as they completed India's rout, wrapping up the Test match with a mere 81 overs played by India across both innings. The pink Kookaburra test saw Indian batters struggle against Australia's bowlers, raising concerns over batting inadequacies.

To remain competitive in the series, India's seasoned players, Sharma and Kohli, must address these recurring technical difficulties. Newcomer Reddy showcased promise amid the chaos, offering a glimmer of hope for India's future endeavors.

