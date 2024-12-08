Left Menu

India's Pink Ball Predicament: A Technical Conundrum

Against Australia's formidable pace attack, India faltered in the pink ball Test, suffering a comprehensive loss. Despite heroic attempts by new talents, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recurring struggles with technical issues were apparent. The outcome signals urgent introspection for the Indian batting lineup moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a stark revelation of batting vulnerabilities, India succumbed to Australia in the pink ball Test, failing to handle the visitor's relentless pace attack. With the series now level at 1-1, the critical spotlight is on India's veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose technical flaws were starkly evident.

Australia's dominance was underscored as they completed India's rout, wrapping up the Test match with a mere 81 overs played by India across both innings. The pink Kookaburra test saw Indian batters struggle against Australia's bowlers, raising concerns over batting inadequacies.

To remain competitive in the series, India's seasoned players, Sharma and Kohli, must address these recurring technical difficulties. Newcomer Reddy showcased promise amid the chaos, offering a glimmer of hope for India's future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

