Indian Batsmen Struggle as Australia Shines in Pink Ball Test

India's batting woes continue as they lose the pink ball Test to Australia by ten wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma's struggles mirror the challenges faced by fellow veteran Virat Kohli. The Australian pace trio dominated, handing India a quick defeat and leveling the series. Challenges loom for India's batting lineup.

Updated: 08-12-2024 14:55 IST
Indian Batsmen Struggle as Australia Shines in Pink Ball Test
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian cricket faces scrutiny as their batting lineup falter under pressure in the latest pink ball Test against Australia. Dominated by the Australian pace attack, India succumbed to a ten-wicket defeat, managing just 81 overs across both innings.

Rohit Sharma, leading the side, and Virat Kohli, iconic figures in Indian cricket, faced their ongoing technical issues against both spin and pace. The pair's declining form rings alarm bells, as India's hopes of making a comeback in the series depend on their resurgence.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's valiant efforts, a lack of a potent bowling partner compounded predicament, while Nitish Kumar Reddy's resilience offered a glimmer of hope. With India's batting unit underperforming, the team needs significant improvements to stay competitive.



