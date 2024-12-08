Indian Batsmen Struggle as Australia Shines in Pink Ball Test

Indian cricket faces scrutiny as their batting lineup falter under pressure in the latest pink ball Test against Australia. Dominated by the Australian pace attack, India succumbed to a ten-wicket defeat, managing just 81 overs across both innings.

Rohit Sharma, leading the side, and Virat Kohli, iconic figures in Indian cricket, faced their ongoing technical issues against both spin and pace. The pair's declining form rings alarm bells, as India's hopes of making a comeback in the series depend on their resurgence.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's valiant efforts, a lack of a potent bowling partner compounded predicament, while Nitish Kumar Reddy's resilience offered a glimmer of hope. With India's batting unit underperforming, the team needs significant improvements to stay competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)