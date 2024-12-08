Left Menu

India Vows Fielding Comeback After ODI Defeat

India's Richa Ghosh admits to fielding mistakes after a significant defeat to Australia in the Women's ODI. Despite a strong performance from India's captain, the team aims for a better outing in the final match against Australia. Ghosh credits WBBL for her improved batting against Australian conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the aftermath of a heavy defeat to Australia, India's Richa Ghosh has acknowledged the team's fielding errors in the second Women's ODI. Despite the setback, the team assures fans of a stronger comeback in the final match in Perth.

Australia's Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry played pivotal roles, each scoring centuries to secure a series victory with a 122-run win. Electing to bat first, Australia set an imposing total of 371 for 8, later dismissing India for 249 within 44.5 overs.

Reflecting on the defeat, Ghosh, India's highest scorer with 54 runs, expressed readiness to learn and improve in the next game. She attributed her ability to adapt to Australian conditions to her experience in the Women's Big Bash League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

