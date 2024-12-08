India Vows Fielding Comeback After ODI Defeat

In the aftermath of a heavy defeat to Australia, India's Richa Ghosh has acknowledged the team's fielding errors in the second Women's ODI. Despite the setback, the team assures fans of a stronger comeback in the final match in Perth.

Australia's Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry played pivotal roles, each scoring centuries to secure a series victory with a 122-run win. Electing to bat first, Australia set an imposing total of 371 for 8, later dismissing India for 249 within 44.5 overs.

Reflecting on the defeat, Ghosh, India's highest scorer with 54 runs, expressed readiness to learn and improve in the next game. She attributed her ability to adapt to Australian conditions to her experience in the Women's Big Bash League.

(With inputs from agencies.)