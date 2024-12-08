Left Menu

Struggling Stars: Rohit and Virat's Form Under Fire

Former cricketer Atul Wassan criticizes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for inconsistency, stressing the need for consistent performance despite aging. He highlights the failed decision to bat Rohit down the order. India's loss to Australia underscores these weaknesses in a challenging pink-ball Test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:56 IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

After India's loss to Australia in the second Test, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan expressed concerns over the inconsistent performance of leading batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Wassan emphasized the need for these veteran players to deliver consistently, warning that relying on past achievements could become problematic as they age but face consistent expectations.

Rohit Sharma's performance following the birth of his second child and absence from the first Test in Perth fell short of expectations. Batting at number six, Rohit's outings were fraught with struggles, contributing to India's 10-wicket loss within three days in Adelaide. Similarly, despite his previous century achievements, Kohli's vulnerability to deliveries outside the off-stump was exposed, resulting in meager scores.

Wassan pointed out that not opening with Rohit Sharma was a tactical error. Sharma, with a strong track record as a middle-order batter, could have potentially thrived in Australia. However, his natural game was stifled by this strategic misstep. Meanwhile, India's batting lineup faltered under Australia's bowling prowess, with Mitchell Starc leading the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

