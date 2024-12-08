Bangladesh Clinches ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Title with Spirited Win Over India

Bangladesh has once again emerged victorious in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, successfully defending its title with a 59-run win against India in Dubai. A spirited performance from the Bangladesh bowlers saw them containing the Indian batsmen effectively, paving the way for their triumph on Sunday.

The Indian team initially appeared poised for success after bundling Bangladesh out for 198, thanks to a disciplined bowling attack. However, their chase for 200 runs stumbled early, with openers Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi falling within the first few overs, setting a challenging task for the rest of the lineup.

Despite some resistance from Andre Siddarth and KP Karthikeya, Rizan Hossan's incisive pace attack crippled India's middle order. The final blow came as Iqbal Hossain Emon dismantled India's innings, leaving skipper Mohamed Amaan's efforts in vain. With minimal support from the tail, India was bowled out for 139, sealing Bangladesh's title defense.

