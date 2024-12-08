Last-Minute Dramatic Turns in Premier League Excites Fans

In a weekend of intense Premier League action, Arsenal could only secure a point against Fulham, drawing 1-1 on Sunday. William Saliba equalized with a goal from a corner in the 52nd minute, but the draw sees Mikel Arteta's side still trailing league leaders Liverpool by six points.

While Arsenal fell short, Fulham's Raul Jimenez opened the scoring in the 11th minute, capitalizing on a chance at Craven Cottage. Fans missed out on seeing Liverpool play this round as their match with Everton was postponed due to severe weather conditions.

Elsewhere, drama unfolded late in other matches. Jamie Vardy's heroics helped Leicester secure a 2-2 draw against Brighton, and Bournemouth snatched a 2-1 win over Ipswich with goals by Dango Ouattara in the closing stages.

