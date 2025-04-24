Left Menu

Jamie Vardy Bids Farewell: End of an Era at Leicester City

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will leave the club at the season's end, concluding a 13-year tenure marked by impressive achievements, including the 2015-16 Premier League title victory and 2019-20 Golden Boot. Despite recent challenges, Vardy's legacy at Leicester remains monumental.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:15 IST
Leicester City has confirmed that striker Jamie Vardy will part ways with the club after the current season. Vardy's 13-year stint will be remembered for his vital role in Leicester's 2015-16 Premier League title win and his 2019-20 Golden Boot award achievement.

The announcement comes in the wake of Leicester's disappointing relegation after their ninth consecutive home league loss, a record for the top division. Vardy, 38, managed to score seven league goals in his 31 appearances this season despite the team's struggles.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha honored Vardy for his contributions, describing him as both a unique player and person, who has left a lasting impact on the club and its community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

