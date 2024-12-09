Left Menu

Australia's Dynamic Duo Shine in Pink Ball Triumph

Tim Paine praised Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney for their crucial stand against India in the second Test. Their performance under challenging conditions helped Australia achieve a significant victory. Paine emphasized the importance of such gritty efforts in test cricket and highlighted Australia's strong record in pink-ball matches.

Former Australian captain Tim Paine has commended Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney for their crucial stand against India during the second Test in Adelaide, which played a vital role in Australia's 10-wicket victory.

Labuschagne, previously under pressure due to a lean phase, partnered with newcomer McSweeney in a decisive 57-run stand amid challenging conditions. They faced the formidable Indian pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah with the notoriously tricky pink ball under the lights.

This victory allowed Australia to level the series at 1-1 following a disappointing loss in the first Test. Paine acknowledged the pressure felt by the team and highlighted their exceptional response under immense pressure, even as they target the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

