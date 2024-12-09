Left Menu

Aidan Ross Shifts Rugby Loyalties to Queensland Reds

Aidan Ross, former All Blacks prop, is set to join Queensland Reds by end of 2025 Super Rugby season. Ross, an Australian-born player, has made significant contributions to Waikato Chiefs since 2017. He aims for a memorable final season with the Chiefs before moving to Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:51 IST
Aidan Ross Shifts Rugby Loyalties to Queensland Reds
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Queensland Reds have bolstered their team with the addition of a second former All Blacks prop. Aidan Ross, eligible to play for Australia, made the decision to join the Reds at the end of the 2025 Super Rugby season.

Ross, born in Australia, has been a reliable presence in the Waikato Chiefs' front row since 2017. He earned his first and only cap for New Zealand in a test against Ireland in July 2022. Reflecting on his time with the Chiefs, Ross expressed deep gratitude for the franchise, coaches, and teammates who shaped his rugby career.

Ross looks forward to a fresh start in Australia, emphasizing the appeal of not being classified as a foreign player. This move follows the precedent set by Alex Hodgman, who played for both New Zealand and Australia at the test level. Hodgman, who initially represented the All Blacks in 2020 and later qualified for the Wallabies through his father, debuted for Australia in a match against Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024