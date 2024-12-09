Aidan Ross Shifts Rugby Loyalties to Queensland Reds

The Queensland Reds have bolstered their team with the addition of a second former All Blacks prop. Aidan Ross, eligible to play for Australia, made the decision to join the Reds at the end of the 2025 Super Rugby season.

Ross, born in Australia, has been a reliable presence in the Waikato Chiefs' front row since 2017. He earned his first and only cap for New Zealand in a test against Ireland in July 2022. Reflecting on his time with the Chiefs, Ross expressed deep gratitude for the franchise, coaches, and teammates who shaped his rugby career.

Ross looks forward to a fresh start in Australia, emphasizing the appeal of not being classified as a foreign player. This move follows the precedent set by Alex Hodgman, who played for both New Zealand and Australia at the test level. Hodgman, who initially represented the All Blacks in 2020 and later qualified for the Wallabies through his father, debuted for Australia in a match against Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)