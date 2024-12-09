Left Menu

Epic Weekend in Sports: Big Deals and Thrilling Wins

In a weekend of remarkable sports events, UCLA emerged victorious in the Big Ten Conference, while Juan Soto agreed to a record-breaking contract with the Mets. Tre Lamb took over as Tulsa's head coach, and the Mets' odds soared. Hall of Fame elections and notable NBA, NFL, and NHL games were also highlighted.

Updated: 09-12-2024 13:29 IST
Epic Weekend in Sports: Big Deals and Thrilling Wins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This weekend witnessed a flurry of thrilling sports events, from epic victories to groundbreaking contracts. UCLA's women's team triumphed over Washington in the Big Ten Conference opener, relying heavily on players Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice. Their combined efforts secured UCLA's 9-0 record.

In a historic move, superstar Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, marking the largest contract in professional sports history. The Mets' fortunes rose sharply as they became top contenders for the next World Series.

Other notable highlights included Tre Lamb's appointment as Tulsa's new head coach, impactful Hall of Fame inductions, and exciting NBA, NFL, and NHL games that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

