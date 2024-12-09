Epic Weekend in Sports: Big Deals and Thrilling Wins

This weekend witnessed a flurry of thrilling sports events, from epic victories to groundbreaking contracts. UCLA's women's team triumphed over Washington in the Big Ten Conference opener, relying heavily on players Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice. Their combined efforts secured UCLA's 9-0 record.

In a historic move, superstar Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, marking the largest contract in professional sports history. The Mets' fortunes rose sharply as they became top contenders for the next World Series.

Other notable highlights included Tre Lamb's appointment as Tulsa's new head coach, impactful Hall of Fame inductions, and exciting NBA, NFL, and NHL games that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)