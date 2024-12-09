Left Menu

India Soars to New Heights at Asia-Pacific Deaf Games with 55-Medal Triumph

The Indian contingent celebrated a remarkable victory at the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur, clinching 55 medals. This achievement, a significant leap from 5 medals in 2015, included 8 golds and marked their best performance since 1984. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya commended the team for enhancing national pride.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitating Asia-Pacific Deaf Games medallists (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, the Indian team returned triumphant from the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur, boasting a stunning haul of 55 medals. This remarkable feat, elevated significantly from their previous 5-medal accomplishment in 2015, showcased India's growing prowess in these games since their inception in 1984.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya publicly honored the 68-member squad, which included 42 men and 26 women athletes, during a special ceremony. He applauded their unprecedented success, highlighting the vital role of coaches and support staff in this achievement. The Indian government continues to focus on enhancing sports infrastructure across the nation.

The competition saw Indian athletes clinch 8 gold, 18 silver, and 29 bronze medals. Noteworthy performances included Priyanga Paramaraj and Vinith Mani in athletics, Jerlin Anika Jayaratchagan in badminton, and Sumit Dahiya in wrestling. The Sports Authority of India supported the team's preparation through extensive training camps and financial backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

