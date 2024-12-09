Left Menu

Teeing Off with Legends: Inaugural Vishwa Samudra Open to Thrill Golf Enthusiasts

The Vishwa Samudra Open, hosted at Delhi Golf Club from December 10-13, will feature prominent international and Indian golfers competing for a prize of Rs 2 crore. Initiated by Kapil Dev, this event aims to bolster professional golf opportunities in India. Delhi Golf Club eagerly anticipates hosting this prestigious tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:06 IST
Teeing Off with Legends: Inaugural Vishwa Samudra Open to Thrill Golf Enthusiasts
PGTI president Kapil Dev launching Vishwa Samudra Open trophy (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launched by former cricket captain Kapil Dev, the Vishwa Samudra Open is set to unfold at the Delhi Golf Club from December 10 to 13. This golf tournament, showcasing a prize fund of Rs 2 crore, will witness a stellar lineup of international and Indian players, highlighting names like SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Rashid Khan.

The foreign contingent includes players such as Stepan Danek from the Czech Republic and Jamal Hossain from Bangladesh, poised to challenge local talents at the iconic Delhi venue. The host club will also see its professionals like Sachin Baisoya and Manav Jaini competing in this prestigious event.

Anil Yendluri expressed excitement over partnering with the PGTI, marking Vishwa Samudra Group's move into professional sports. Kapil Dev acknowledged the group's role in enhancing the golfing scene, with the event serving as an opportunity to propel Indian professional golf onto a bigger stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024