Teeing Off with Legends: Inaugural Vishwa Samudra Open to Thrill Golf Enthusiasts
The Vishwa Samudra Open, hosted at Delhi Golf Club from December 10-13, will feature prominent international and Indian golfers competing for a prize of Rs 2 crore. Initiated by Kapil Dev, this event aims to bolster professional golf opportunities in India. Delhi Golf Club eagerly anticipates hosting this prestigious tournament.
Launched by former cricket captain Kapil Dev, the Vishwa Samudra Open is set to unfold at the Delhi Golf Club from December 10 to 13. This golf tournament, showcasing a prize fund of Rs 2 crore, will witness a stellar lineup of international and Indian players, highlighting names like SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Rashid Khan.
The foreign contingent includes players such as Stepan Danek from the Czech Republic and Jamal Hossain from Bangladesh, poised to challenge local talents at the iconic Delhi venue. The host club will also see its professionals like Sachin Baisoya and Manav Jaini competing in this prestigious event.
Anil Yendluri expressed excitement over partnering with the PGTI, marking Vishwa Samudra Group's move into professional sports. Kapil Dev acknowledged the group's role in enhancing the golfing scene, with the event serving as an opportunity to propel Indian professional golf onto a bigger stage.
