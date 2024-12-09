Kapil Dev Defends Rohit Sharma Amidst Growing Criticism

In the midst of a swirling storm of criticism, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has thrown his support behind the beleaguered Rohit Sharma. Despite the current captain's recent underwhelming performances, Dev maintains that Sharma, a proven talent, requires no validation of his capabilities.

The controversy surrounding Rohit's decisions as captain intensified after a challenging period marked by questions over his tactical choices in high-stakes Test matches. Notably, his choice to bat first under overcast conditions in Bengaluru against New Zealand, and in the Adelaide Test against Australia, attracted significant scrutiny after consecutive losses.

Yet, Dev, a hero of India's 1983 World Cup win, downplays these concerns, emphasizing the 37-year-old's achievements and urging patience and faith in his abilities. "Let's not doubt someone who has proven himself over the years," Dev insisted, dismissing calls for Sharma to justify his position.

(With inputs from agencies.)