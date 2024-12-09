Gukesh and Liren Neck-and-Neck in Chess Championship Clash
Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh lost Game 12 against reigning champion Ding Liren, bringing the World Chess Championship to a tie at six points each. With just two games remaining, the competition could head to tiebreakers. The final games are scheduled after a rest day.
Indian chess sensation D Gukesh faced a critical setback on Monday, losing the 12th game to China's reigning champion Ding Liren during the World Chess Championship, leveling the match at six points each.
Following a crucial victory in Game 11 that snapped a series of seven consecutive draws, the 18-year-old had taken a one-point lead. However, Ding Liren's comeback on Monday leveled the playing field.
As the 14-round classical format nears its conclusion, both players stand at six points each, needing 1.5 points to clinch the title. The final two games are set for Wednesday and Thursday, after a rest day on Tuesday.
