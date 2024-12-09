Gukesh and Liren Neck-and-Neck in Chess Championship Clash

Indian chess sensation D Gukesh faced a critical setback on Monday, losing the 12th game to China's reigning champion Ding Liren during the World Chess Championship, leveling the match at six points each.

Following a crucial victory in Game 11 that snapped a series of seven consecutive draws, the 18-year-old had taken a one-point lead. However, Ding Liren's comeback on Monday leveled the playing field.

As the 14-round classical format nears its conclusion, both players stand at six points each, needing 1.5 points to clinch the title. The final two games are set for Wednesday and Thursday, after a rest day on Tuesday.

