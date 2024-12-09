Vipraj Nigam Steals the Spotlight in Thrilling UP Victory

A composed performance by Rinku Singh was overshadowed by an outstanding showing from Vipraj Nigam, propelling Uttar Pradesh into the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. UP clinched victory over Andhra by four wickets in a thrilling match on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh is set to face Delhi in the last eight after Singh (27 not out off 22 balls) and Nigam (27 not out off 8 balls) brilliantly added 48 crucial runs in just three overs, sealing the 157-run chase within 19 overs.

Initially, UP looked set to win comfortably, cruising at 70 for no loss in just over eight overs, but stumbled to 109 for six. It was then that Rinku was joined by Vipraj, a new recruit for Delhi Capitals, whose powerful hits turned the match their way.

Needing 48 off 24 balls, KV Sasikanth's 17th over went for 22 runs, swinging momentum in UP's favor. While Rinku cleared the rope with a six, it was Vipraj's relentless free-flowing strokes over backward point, extra cover, and wide long-on that dazzled spectators.

Expectedly, Nigam received the player of the match honor, having also shone with the ball, taking two wickets for 20 runs with his leg-spin. Earlier, Andhra struggled to build momentum, posting 113 for 6 in 17.2 overs as their innings fell short despite late surges from Sasikanth and Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)