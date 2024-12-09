Left Menu

Keshav Maharaj Spins South Africa to Series Victory Against Sri Lanka

Keshav Maharaj's lethal bowling secured South Africa's series whitewash against Sri Lanka. With a five-wicket haul in the final innings, Maharaj aligned himself with legendary bowlers, elevating South Africa to the top of the ICC World Test Championship. Sri Lanka fell short of their target, suffering a series defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:25 IST
Keshav Maharaj (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

In a dazzling display of spin bowling, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj secured a decisive series victory against Sri Lanka with a stellar five-wicket haul in the final innings of their second Test match. The left-arm orthodox spinner dismantled the Sri Lankan lineup, ensuring a clean sweep for the Proteas.

This achievement marked Maharaj's fourth five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of a Test match, placing him just behind the legendary Dale Steyn, who has five to his name. Maharaj has now joined the ranks of Hugh Tayfield, Vernon Philander, and Kagiso Rabada. In 25 Test matches, he has claimed 59 wickets, averaging 17.76 with a strike rate of 35.5, showcasing his effectiveness.

As the match reached its climax, Sri Lanka needed 143 runs to stay in contention, while South Africa needed just five wickets for victory. Ultimately, the South African bowlers' spirited performance saw Sri Lanka crumble, pushing the Proteas to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with a 63.33 point percentage, surpassing Australia and boosting their prospects for the WTC final in London next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

