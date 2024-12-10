Panja Fever Grips Jammu and Kashmir: ArmWrestling Championship Unites Athletes

The Panja fever has arrived in northern India, captivating participants and audiences at the Jammu and Kashmir ArmWrestling Championship. Organized by the J&K Power Sports Association in collaboration with the Pro Panja League and People's ArmWrestling Federation of India (PAFI), the event was held on December 7 and 8, drawing approximately 400 athletes from across the region.

Harsh Sharma, an Asian Cup gold medalist, was a standout participant before being honored by Satish Sharma, the Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. As the first-ever athlete from the area to join the Pro Panja League, Harsh's performance in nationals and international competitions has set a precedent. His induction highlights the growing talent in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pro Panja League founder, Parvinn Dabass, expressed enthusiasm for the event's overwhelming attendance, indicating future plans to expand activities in the region. Acknowledging Harsh Sharma's potential, Dabass described him as a burgeoning inspiration for local arm wrestlers. Chief guest Satish Sharma also praised the athletes' spirit, foreseeing a bright future for regional talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)