Norway's Stance on FIFA and Human Rights Challenges

Norway's soccer federation has announced its intention to abstain from approving Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup. They cite inadequate human rights protective measures by FIFA, according to a statement made by federation president Lise Klaveness on Tuesday.

The decision comes ahead of an online meeting of FIFA's 211 member federations, where Saudi Arabia's bid is expected to be finalized amid criticism of FIFA's opaque decision-making process. Concerns have been raised about potential human rights violations linked to massive migrant labor plans required for the event.

Norway's Federation, having voiced similar issues prior to Qatar's 2022 World Cup, expressed skepticism over FIFA's commitment to human rights, with evaluations rating Saudi's bid as carrying elevated risks despite stated opportunities for improvement. The situation echoes previous controversies surrounding FIFA's governance and labor rights commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)