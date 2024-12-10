Left Menu

Norway's Stance on FIFA and Human Rights Challenges

Norway's soccer federation plans to abstain from approving Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host, criticizing FIFA for insufficient human rights protective measures. The Norway federation highlighted the lack of transparency and adequate human rights guidelines integration in FIFA's decision-making process, raising concerns reminiscent of Qatar's 2022 issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:22 IST
Norway's Stance on FIFA and Human Rights Challenges
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Norway's soccer federation has announced its intention to abstain from approving Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup. They cite inadequate human rights protective measures by FIFA, according to a statement made by federation president Lise Klaveness on Tuesday.

The decision comes ahead of an online meeting of FIFA's 211 member federations, where Saudi Arabia's bid is expected to be finalized amid criticism of FIFA's opaque decision-making process. Concerns have been raised about potential human rights violations linked to massive migrant labor plans required for the event.

Norway's Federation, having voiced similar issues prior to Qatar's 2022 World Cup, expressed skepticism over FIFA's commitment to human rights, with evaluations rating Saudi's bid as carrying elevated risks despite stated opportunities for improvement. The situation echoes previous controversies surrounding FIFA's governance and labor rights commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024