Sai Sudharsan Undergoes Surgery, Aims for Swift Return
Indian cricketer Sai Sudharsan underwent surgery for a sports hernia in London and is set to miss the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite setbacks, he has been retained by the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025. Sudharsan remains optimistic about his recovery and future performances.
Indian cricket talent Sai Sudharsan recently underwent surgery in London for a sports hernia, according to reliable sources from ESPNcricinfo. The cricketer took to Instagram on Tuesday to update his fans, expressing gratitude to the medical team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their support.
Sudharsan, who represents Tamil Nadu, only managed to participate in one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match, scoring a modest nine runs against Tripura. The 23-year-old is expected to sit out the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled from December 21 to January 18. Before this, Sudharsan showcased potential in a match with India A against Australia, scoring 21 and 103 runs in the first game.
His previous impressive performances include an 82-run innings in the Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra and a remarkable 213 against Delhi. Upcoming plans for Sudharsan include the Indian Premier League, where he has been retained by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 8.5 crore. Despite his recent surgery, the team hopes for his full recovery for IPL 2025.
