Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan Undergoes Surgery, Aims for Swift Return

Indian cricketer Sai Sudharsan underwent surgery for a sports hernia in London and is set to miss the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite setbacks, he has been retained by the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025. Sudharsan remains optimistic about his recovery and future performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:40 IST
Sai Sudharsan Undergoes Surgery, Aims for Swift Return
Sai Sudharsan (Photo: sais_1509/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket talent Sai Sudharsan recently underwent surgery in London for a sports hernia, according to reliable sources from ESPNcricinfo. The cricketer took to Instagram on Tuesday to update his fans, expressing gratitude to the medical team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their support.

Sudharsan, who represents Tamil Nadu, only managed to participate in one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match, scoring a modest nine runs against Tripura. The 23-year-old is expected to sit out the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled from December 21 to January 18. Before this, Sudharsan showcased potential in a match with India A against Australia, scoring 21 and 103 runs in the first game.

His previous impressive performances include an 82-run innings in the Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra and a remarkable 213 against Delhi. Upcoming plans for Sudharsan include the Indian Premier League, where he has been retained by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 8.5 crore. Despite his recent surgery, the team hopes for his full recovery for IPL 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024