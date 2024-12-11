India Aims to Avoid Clean Sweep in Final Women's ODI Against Australia
India, having already lost the series 0-2, aims to avoid a whitewash as they opt to bat first in the final ODI against Australia. They made two changes to the team, substituting injured Priya Punia with Arundhati Reddy and Priya Mishra with Titats Sadhu. Australia remains unchanged.
In a decisive third encounter of the women's ODI series, India won the toss and chose to bat against Australia, seeking to salvage pride despite losing the series 0-2.
Adjustments in the Indian squad saw Arundhati Reddy and Titats Sadhu replace the injured Priya Punia and Priya Mishra, respectively. Australia's squad remained consistent, indicating confidence in their lineup.
Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, team India is determined to avoid a complete series loss, setting a competitive tone for the final match of the series.
