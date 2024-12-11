Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Cricketing Crossroads Amid ICC Standoff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may encounter significant revenue losses, legal challenges, and alienation from the cricket community if it withdraws from the ICC Champions Trophy over disagreements regarding event organization. Despite signing mandatory agreements, PCB faces immense pressure regarding the adoption of the ICC's proposed Hybrid Model formula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:02 IST
Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Cricketing Crossroads Amid ICC Standoff
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is at risk of substantial financial losses, legal battles, and isolation from the cricket community if it chooses to pull out of the ICC Champions Trophy. The conflict stems from a persistent deadlock with the ICC over the event's organization, scheduled in early next year.

A senior cricket administrator highlighted that withdrawing from the tournament could lead to lawsuits from the ICC and possibly other member boards due to breaches in mandatory agreements like the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). Furthermore, the PCB's decision may disrupt the consensus and broadcasting arrangements agreed upon by the ICC.

As the ICC reached an agreement to employ a hybrid model for the event, allowing India to play in Dubai, the PCB faces external pressure to conform. However, questions remain about India's participation in Pakistan-hosted events, adding complexity to an already tense situation for both the PCB and the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024