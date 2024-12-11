Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Cricketing Crossroads Amid ICC Standoff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is at risk of substantial financial losses, legal battles, and isolation from the cricket community if it chooses to pull out of the ICC Champions Trophy. The conflict stems from a persistent deadlock with the ICC over the event's organization, scheduled in early next year.

A senior cricket administrator highlighted that withdrawing from the tournament could lead to lawsuits from the ICC and possibly other member boards due to breaches in mandatory agreements like the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). Furthermore, the PCB's decision may disrupt the consensus and broadcasting arrangements agreed upon by the ICC.

As the ICC reached an agreement to employ a hybrid model for the event, allowing India to play in Dubai, the PCB faces external pressure to conform. However, questions remain about India's participation in Pakistan-hosted events, adding complexity to an already tense situation for both the PCB and the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)