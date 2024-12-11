Triumph After Turbulence: Tanisha Crasto's Renewed Path to Success
Tanisha Crasto shares her emotional journey post-Olympics, highlighting the importance of taking breaks for mental well-being. Reuniting with Ashwini Ponnappa led to a victory at the Guwahati Masters. Crasto aims for significant competitions, reflecting on past challenges and setting ambitious goals for 2025.
Tanisha Crasto candidly shared her emotional whirlwind following her Olympic debut in Paris, where she faced a challenging phase marked by heartbreak. Despite the tough losses experienced alongside Ashwini Ponnappa, their rekindled partnership proved triumphant at the Guwahati Masters.
Crasto admitted skipping a post-Olympics break left her emotionally drained, whereas her partner Ashwini's break brought a revitalized energy to their games. The pair's approach of focusing solely on enjoyment paid off with their defensively retained Guwahati Masters Super 100 title.
As they look beyond 2024, Crasto sets ambitious targets, including the Malaysia Super 1000 and marquee tournaments like the All England Championships. Her narrative serves as a testament to personal growth, resilience, and setting sights on future triumphs.
