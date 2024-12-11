Left Menu

Thrilling Finale: Australia Clinches Series Against India

The third and final women's ODI between India and Australia concluded, with Australia posting a score of 298 for six wickets. Arundhati Reddy led India's bowling with four wickets, while Annabel Sutherland's stellar 110-run performance ensured Australia's dominance in the match. The final result secures Australia's series victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an exhilarating finale to the women's ODI series, Australia emerged victorious against India, amassing a competitive total of 298 runs for six wickets over 50 overs.

Arundhati Reddy stood out among the Indian bowlers, claiming four wickets, yet it was Australia's Annabel Sutherland who stole the show with an impressive 110 runs.

The match witnessed significant contributions from players like Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath, further cementing Australia's lead and securing their series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

