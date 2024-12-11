Thrilling Finale: Australia Clinches Series Against India

In an exhilarating finale to the women's ODI series, Australia emerged victorious against India, amassing a competitive total of 298 runs for six wickets over 50 overs.

Arundhati Reddy stood out among the Indian bowlers, claiming four wickets, yet it was Australia's Annabel Sutherland who stole the show with an impressive 110 runs.

The match witnessed significant contributions from players like Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath, further cementing Australia's lead and securing their series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)