Left Menu

Horses as Athletes? The Debate Stirring India's Equestrian Circles

In India, a debate has arisen about whether horses in equestrian sports should be classified as athletes or equipment. The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) suggests they be considered athletes, sparking legal complications and concerns over their classification affecting international competition participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:28 IST
Horses as Athletes? The Debate Stirring India's Equestrian Circles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is at the center of a debate on whether horses should be regarded as athletes, prompting legal and sports discourse across the nation.

During a court hearing concerning EFI's administration, the issue of horses' classification raised eyebrows. The Rajasthan affiliate of EFI argues against private clubs having voting rights, claiming these should be reserved for state associations, leading to the larger conversation about the role of horses in equestrian sports.

Prominent equestrians like Rajesh Pattu and Fouaad Mirza have weighed in, addressing the complexities of legally classifying horses as athletes. Legal implications and international competition laws are at stake, with the debate extending beyond mere nomenclature to the heart of Indian equestrian participation in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024