Horses as Athletes? The Debate Stirring India's Equestrian Circles

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is at the center of a debate on whether horses should be regarded as athletes, prompting legal and sports discourse across the nation.

During a court hearing concerning EFI's administration, the issue of horses' classification raised eyebrows. The Rajasthan affiliate of EFI argues against private clubs having voting rights, claiming these should be reserved for state associations, leading to the larger conversation about the role of horses in equestrian sports.

Prominent equestrians like Rajesh Pattu and Fouaad Mirza have weighed in, addressing the complexities of legally classifying horses as athletes. Legal implications and international competition laws are at stake, with the debate extending beyond mere nomenclature to the heart of Indian equestrian participation in the global arena.

