Smriti Mandhana Shines Amidst Australia's Bowling Prowess

India's women's cricket team posted a total of 215 runs against Australia, with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring at 105. Ashleigh Gardner was the standout bowler, taking five wickets. The match saw early wickets falling but Mandhana's effort helped India post a competitive score before being all out at 45.1 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an impressive display, Smriti Mandhana scored 105 runs during India's women's cricket innings against Australia, setting a competitive target with her stellar performance.

Despite Mandhana's efforts, India was unable to maintain momentum as Australia, led by bowler Ashleigh Gardner, took wickets steadily. Gardner claimed five crucial dismissals, significantly impacting India's innings.

Ultimately, India managed to set a total of 215 runs, with the team succumbing at 45.1 overs. Key moments included early successes by Megan Schutt and a solid support bowling cast from Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

