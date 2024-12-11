East Bengal Aims for Unprecedented Winning Streak Against Challenging Odisha FC

East Bengal is riding high on a three-game unbeaten streak as they gear up to face Odisha FC in a crucial Indian Super League match this Thursday. After a rocky start to the season, the Kolkata-based team has regained form under coach Oscar Bruzon, marked by their recent defensive prowess.

East Bengal secured two consecutive victories and seeks to achieve their first three-match winning streak in the ISL against the Juggernauts. However, Odisha FC, placed fifth with 16 points, brings a mighty challenge with their lethal attack, including top scorers Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall.

Despite Odisha's powerful offensive display, East Bengal's coach Oscar Bruzon remains cautiously optimistic, stressing the team's positive trajectory and determination to climb the league ranks. Both teams anticipate a fiercely competitive clash, as acknowledged by Odisha coach Sergio Lobera, who praised East Bengal's recent tactical and motivational improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)