Left Menu

Watanabe Pushes for Olympic Marketing Overhaul Amid Sponsorship Challenges

IOC presidential candidate Morinari Watanabe stresses the need for a revamped Olympic marketing strategy to provide more value to sponsors. With significant sponsors like Toyota exiting, Watanabe presses for changes in the IOC's decision-making as he competes with six others for the top job.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:57 IST
Watanabe Pushes for Olympic Marketing Overhaul Amid Sponsorship Challenges

In a bid to revitalise the Olympic marketing strategy, IOC presidential candidate Morinari Watanabe has called for substantial changes to enhance sponsor value. Speaking to Reuters, Watanabe, who leads the international gymnastics federation, criticised the existing marketing model following the withdrawal of prominent sponsors like Toyota.

Highlighting issues with the current system, Watanabe argues that sponsors are investing heavily without reaping adequate benefits. To address this, he proposes a marketing overhaul that goes beyond the reliance on the iconic Olympic rings. Watanabe is among seven contenders vying to replace outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach in March elections.

The 65-year-old also seeks a review of the IOC's decision-making process to empower more voices within the sports community. He warns against consolidating authority within the Executive Board and calls for greater collaboration with international federations and National Olympic Committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024