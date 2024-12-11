Left Menu

NFL Touchdown in Berlin: Expanding Global Reach

The NFL is set to play a regular season game in Berlin in 2025, marking its first in the city. This game is part of the league's global expansion strategy and includes initiatives to promote flag football. A deeper cooperation with Berlin's institutions is planned to boost the sport's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:04 IST
NFL Touchdown in Berlin: Expanding Global Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NFL announced on Wednesday its plan to play its first regular season game in Berlin in 2025. This game is part of the league's strategy to broaden its international influence.

Set to be held at the historic Olympic Stadium, the Berlin game will be the fifth of such events in Germany after Munich and Frankfurt have already played host. Alongside this historic game, the NFL aims to collaborate with the Berlin Senate to popularize flag football, particularly in schools and clubs, capitalizing on its inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell highlighted Germany's enthusiasm for American football and Berlin's unique relationship with the league. With nearly 20 million fans in Germany, the upcoming event is expected to be a landmark in the NFL's international expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024