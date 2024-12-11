NFL Touchdown in Berlin: Expanding Global Reach

The NFL announced on Wednesday its plan to play its first regular season game in Berlin in 2025. This game is part of the league's strategy to broaden its international influence.

Set to be held at the historic Olympic Stadium, the Berlin game will be the fifth of such events in Germany after Munich and Frankfurt have already played host. Alongside this historic game, the NFL aims to collaborate with the Berlin Senate to popularize flag football, particularly in schools and clubs, capitalizing on its inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell highlighted Germany's enthusiasm for American football and Berlin's unique relationship with the league. With nearly 20 million fans in Germany, the upcoming event is expected to be a landmark in the NFL's international expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)