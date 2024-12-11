Left Menu

Stalemate Showdown: Gukesh vs. Liren at World Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh faced off against China's Ding Liren in a tense World Chess Championship match. The 13th game ended in a draw, leaving both players tied at 6.5-6.5. With one game remaining, the outcome may be decided by a tie-break round with shorter matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh attempted to overcome the formidable Ding Liren of China during the World Chess Championship's 13th game, only to conclude the round with a draw after 68 moves.

As the scores now stand tied at 6.5-6.5, the match could head to a tie-breaker. With just one classical chess game remaining, the competition is scheduled for the decisive shorter-duration games.

The young Gukesh opened with the King pawn while champion Liren adopted his preferred French defense. Despite long strategic exchanges, both emerged with even footing, intensifying the anticipation for the final game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

