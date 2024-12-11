Stalemate Showdown: Gukesh vs. Liren at World Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh attempted to overcome the formidable Ding Liren of China during the World Chess Championship's 13th game, only to conclude the round with a draw after 68 moves.

As the scores now stand tied at 6.5-6.5, the match could head to a tie-breaker. With just one classical chess game remaining, the competition is scheduled for the decisive shorter-duration games.

The young Gukesh opened with the King pawn while champion Liren adopted his preferred French defense. Despite long strategic exchanges, both emerged with even footing, intensifying the anticipation for the final game.

(With inputs from agencies.)