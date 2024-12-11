Saudi Arabia to Host 2034 FIFA World Cup, with 2030 Edition Spanning Three Continents
The FIFA Men's World Cup will be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2034, while the 2030 edition will take place across Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the bids with minimal opposition, despite some criticism of the process from Norway.
Saudi Arabia has been announced as the host for the 2034 FIFA Men's World Cup, confirmed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a virtual extraordinary Congress. The decision follows a strategic bid and has been met with support from the Asian Football Confederation.
The World Cup in 2030 will be a landmark tournament, spanning across three continents and six nations, including Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. The event will celebrate the centenary of the World Cup, with Uruguay, the host of the first tournament in 1930, among the hosts for special celebratory matches.
Despite the unanimous decision confirming the hosts, the Norwegian Football Federation criticized the bidding process as 'flawed and inconsistent'. Nonetheless, the excitement for Saudi Arabia's hosting role in the future remains significant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
