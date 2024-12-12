Trailblazing Leadership: Stacey Allaster's Impactful Legacy

Stacey Allaster, the current U.S. Open tournament director, is set to step down after the 2025 edition, transitioning into a strategic advisory role with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the governing body confirmed. Allaster has been instrumental in her role, adding to her previous experiences as the WTA chairwoman and CEO before joining the USTA in 2016.

Reflecting on her career, Allaster expressed excitement and pride in leading such a prestigious tournament, noting the privilege of being the first female director of the U.S. Open. Her efforts have led to significant growth and innovation, resulting in record-breaking attendance and the promotion of female leadership in professional tennis.

Praised by tennis legend Billie Jean King for her commitment to equality and progress, Allaster has raised the standards of success in the sport. The USTA announced that Allaster will be involved in selecting her successor post the 2025 U.S. Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)