U.S. Clinches Spot in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Hailey Baptiste and Bernarda Pera secured a 2-1 victory for the U.S. over Slovakia, advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Japan also advanced, defeating Canada in Group A. The finals will take place in Shenzhen, with Japan aiming to match its 1996 semifinal performance.

Bratislava | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:27 IST
The United States secured a place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals following a 2-1 victory over Slovakia, thanks to impressive performances by Hailey Baptiste and Bernarda Pera. Baptiste overcame Renata Jamrichova 6-3, 6-4, while Pera triumphed over Slovakia's top player, Rebecca Sramkova, with a 7-6 (2), 7-5 win.

Expressing her excitement, Pera stated, 'Honestly, I'm so overwhelmed by the emotions, so happy. I had so much fun with the team, the girls are amazing.' The U.S. topped Group C, having previously defeated Denmark with a 3-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, Japan advanced in Group A, securing crucial victories over Canada.

Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama ensured Japan's finals position by winning a decisive doubles match, after Moyuka Uchijima balanced their standing by beating Marina Stakusic. Japan, aiming to mirror its 1996 semifinal success, will participate in the finals hosted in Shenzhen this September.

